Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) & MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL) Head-To-Head Review

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) and MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Columbia Sportswear and MGO Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Sportswear 0 4 2 0 2.33 MGO Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus target price of $88.13, indicating a potential upside of 19.78%. Given Columbia Sportswear’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Columbia Sportswear is more favorable than MGO Global.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Sportswear $3.46 billion 1.32 $311.44 million $4.67 15.75 MGO Global $1.28 million 11.87 -$2.58 million N/A N/A

This table compares Columbia Sportswear and MGO Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Columbia Sportswear has higher revenue and earnings than MGO Global.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Sportswear and MGO Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Sportswear 8.25% 17.10% 10.99% MGO Global N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.8% of Columbia Sportswear shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.0% of Columbia Sportswear shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Columbia Sportswear beats MGO Global on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co. engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada. The company was founded by Paul Lamfrom and Marie Lamfrom in 1938 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

About MGO Global

MGO Global Inc. is a lifestyle brand portfolio company focused on strategically leveraging the fame, celebrity power and global social media influence of athletes, entertainers and other cultural icons to create fresh, modern and compelling product and apparel brands. MGO Global Inc. is headquartered in Florida.

