Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Shares Gap Up to $38.18

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.18, but opened at $40.00. Comerica shares last traded at $39.54, with a volume of 412,669 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Comerica from $78.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Comerica from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.23.

Comerica Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average of $57.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.40 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,568,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Comerica by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 67,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 15,361 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Comerica by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,118,000 after acquiring an additional 15,653 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in Comerica by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 84,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 24,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Comerica by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 32,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

