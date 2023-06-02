Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 2,167 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,925,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,508,434,000 after buying an additional 84,131 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 31,635.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,278,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,115 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,044,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,072,000 after purchasing an additional 48,641 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,031,000 after buying an additional 270,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 7.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,050,000 after buying an additional 77,367 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of AMP opened at $303.73 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $357.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $301.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

