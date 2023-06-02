Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,707 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,319,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,225,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,656 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,748,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,001,000 after purchasing an additional 248,962 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,949,000 after purchasing an additional 635,732 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,276,000 after purchasing an additional 218,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.36.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $67.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.17 and its 200-day moving average is $70.45. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.57. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.49%.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

