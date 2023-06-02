Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.11% of Exponent worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Exponent by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Exponent by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $92.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.96 and a beta of 0.63. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $80.97 and a one year high of $112.75.

Exponent Announces Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $140.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on EXPO. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Exponent in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exponent in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exponent news, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total transaction of $120,186.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total value of $254,212.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at $470,485.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total transaction of $120,186.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,729 shares of company stock worth $508,440. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exponent Profile

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Featured Articles

