Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $6,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,470,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,470,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,900 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of ENPH opened at $181.47 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.15 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 53.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.49.

ENPH has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $268.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.48.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

