Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,259 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 11,811 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 355,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,093,000 after buying an additional 14,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.67.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

