Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Stake in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its position in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,615 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.26% of Nova worth $6,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nova by 13,202.5% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 932,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after buying an additional 925,493 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nova by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 753,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,433,000 after buying an additional 166,462 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova in the fourth quarter worth about $6,232,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nova in the fourth quarter worth about $5,136,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nova by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 904,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,120,000 after purchasing an additional 39,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

NVMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nova in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Nova from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nova in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Nova from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI opened at $110.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.30. Nova Ltd. has a 52-week low of $67.40 and a 52-week high of $112.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials and chemical metrology for semiconductor manufacturing and software solutions. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

