Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $5,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.67.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

CSL stock opened at $216.45 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.05). Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.26 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.36 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

See Also

