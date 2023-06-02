Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 30,729 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,729 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.13% of Endava worth $5,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Endava by 5.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,217,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,934,000 after acquiring an additional 362,084 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Endava by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,967,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,672,000 after acquiring an additional 175,041 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Endava by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 857,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,007,000 after acquiring an additional 459,000 shares during the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Endava by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 636,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,360,000 after purchasing an additional 105,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Endava by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 565,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,596,000 after acquiring an additional 82,027 shares during the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded Endava from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Endava from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Endava from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Endava from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endava currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

Endava Price Performance

Endava Company Profile

NYSE DAVA opened at $49.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.17. Endava plc has a 1-year low of $48.09 and a 1-year high of $115.86.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

