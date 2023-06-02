Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires Shares of 1,133 Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.92.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ES opened at $68.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $67.79 and a 1-year high of $94.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 64.75%.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.