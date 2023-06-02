Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Boosts Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 120.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,679,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,122,000 after acquiring an additional 116,092 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,831 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,993,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,466,000 after purchasing an additional 31,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,002 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WBS opened at $36.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.80. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $56.46.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.96 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

WBS has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.42.

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

