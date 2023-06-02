Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys New Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TECK. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources stock opened at $42.70 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.01. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TECK. CIBC upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark increased their price target on Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

