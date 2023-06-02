Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Invests $60,000 in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after buying an additional 1,749,650 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,605 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,694,000 after purchasing an additional 619,831 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 703.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 688,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,433,000 after purchasing an additional 602,600 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 876,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,280,000 after purchasing an additional 537,042 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Campbell Soup Trading Up 0.2 %
CPB opened at $50.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.70. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77.
Campbell Soup Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.82%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on CPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.92.
About Campbell Soup
Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.
