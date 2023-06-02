Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Invests $83,000 in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,037 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,207 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 17,445 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,336 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock opened at $76.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $83.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.55.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.3325 dividend. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.