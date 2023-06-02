Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Makes New Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 570 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $107.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.63. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $139.47.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAYX. Barclays upped their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

