Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Makes New Investment in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 379 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,611,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $447,098,000 after acquiring an additional 99,144 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Securities reduced their price target on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Cigna Group Price Performance

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $567,246.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,941,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $567,246.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,941,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,039,368 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $253.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.11 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.04 and its 200-day moving average is $289.45.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.