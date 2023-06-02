Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases New Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Northern Trust by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Northern Trust by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at $486,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.29.

NTRS stock opened at $73.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.14 and its 200 day moving average is $87.63. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $69.54 and a one year high of $112.54.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.02%.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

