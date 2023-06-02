Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases New Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in CBRE Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CBRE Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,289,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,138,000 after buying an additional 54,018 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in CBRE Group by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 417,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,139,000 after buying an additional 110,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in CBRE Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $75.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $89.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CBRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.