Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Reduces Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Cummins were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $681,707,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 64.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock opened at $202.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $261.91. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

