Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Trims Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,175,358,000 after buying an additional 511,005 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,078,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,532,686,000 after purchasing an additional 589,073 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $859,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,353 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,123,840 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $459,875,000 after purchasing an additional 190,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.3 %

PXD stock opened at $203.50 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $287.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.74 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $3.34 dividend. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Stories

