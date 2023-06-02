Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Gap Up to $2.48

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.48, but opened at $2.61. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 549,233 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SID. StockNews.com cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -262.00 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Cuts Dividend

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 23.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,200.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter valued at $1,329,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter worth about $1,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

