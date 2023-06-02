Comparing Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) & Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB)

Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Get Rating) and Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Blackhawk Bancorp has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadway Financial has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blackhawk Bancorp and Broadway Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackhawk Bancorp $63.13 million 1.28 $13.64 million $4.83 5.79 Broadway Financial $37.46 million 1.90 $5.64 million $0.09 10.78

Analyst Ratings

Blackhawk Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Broadway Financial. Blackhawk Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadway Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Blackhawk Bancorp and Broadway Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackhawk Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Broadway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Blackhawk Bancorp and Broadway Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackhawk Bancorp 20.86% N/A N/A Broadway Financial 15.33% 4.79% 0.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.8% of Broadway Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Broadway Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Broadway Financial beats Blackhawk Bancorp on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Blackhawk Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It offers a value-added consultative services to small businesses and their employees related to the financial products. The company was founded in November 1989 and is headquartered in Beloit, WI.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the public through its subsidiary. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

