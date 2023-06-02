Compass Point Trims SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Target Price to $14.50

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRCGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by Compass Point from $15.75 to $14.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of SLR Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of SLR Investment from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.17.

SLRC opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $774.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.64. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $16.10.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRCGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $54.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.73 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Equities analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.59%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 364.44%.

In other news, insider Shiraz Kajee purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $101,775.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,775. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shiraz Kajee acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $101,775.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,775. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 53,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $836,182.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,184,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,967,111.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 95,422 shares of company stock worth $1,490,621. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in SLR Investment by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 216,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in SLR Investment by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in SLR Investment by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 49,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its position in SLR Investment by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 43,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 52,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 33.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It provides financing for equity, debt and senior secured loans for working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It makes control investments.

