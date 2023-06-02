Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.15

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.15 and last traded at $9.32, with a volume of 3561845 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

CRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Comstock Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.48.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 52.26% and a net margin of 39.08%. The firm had revenue of $489.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

In other news, CFO Roland O. Burns purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 950,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,504,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Brian Christopher Claunch acquired 5,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,581.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roland O. Burns acquired 10,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 950,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,504,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 15.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

