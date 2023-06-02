Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CFLT. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Confluent Stock Performance

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $32.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.41. Confluent has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $34.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). The business had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.12 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,496 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $100,754.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 135,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,329.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $6,079,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $100,754.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 135,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,329.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,559,039 shares of company stock valued at $40,094,939. Corporate insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Confluent by 130.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 162,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 92,319 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Confluent during the first quarter worth about $437,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Confluent during the first quarter worth about $316,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Confluent by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 140,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Confluent by 51.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 13,061 shares during the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Featured Articles

