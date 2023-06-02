ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 93.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,325 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 22,905 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up 0.8% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $204,680,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,171,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,482,248. The company has a market cap of $124.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.22 and a 200 day moving average of $110.05.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 16.32%.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.58.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

