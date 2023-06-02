Contrasting Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) & Modiv (NYSE:MDV)

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) and Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.1% of Iron Mountain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Modiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Iron Mountain shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Modiv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Iron Mountain and Modiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iron Mountain 11.20% 88.48% 3.28% Modiv 6.83% 1.30% 0.67%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iron Mountain $5.10 billion 3.04 $556.98 million $1.98 26.84 Modiv $46.92 million 2.36 -$3.29 million ($0.15) -97.53

This table compares Iron Mountain and Modiv’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Iron Mountain has higher revenue and earnings than Modiv. Modiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iron Mountain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Iron Mountain pays an annual dividend of $2.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Modiv pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Iron Mountain pays out 124.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Modiv pays out -766.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Modiv is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Iron Mountain has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Modiv has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Iron Mountain and Modiv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iron Mountain 0 1 3 0 2.75 Modiv 0 0 5 0 3.00

Iron Mountain presently has a consensus price target of $62.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.65%. Modiv has a consensus price target of $18.90, suggesting a potential upside of 29.19%. Given Modiv’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Modiv is more favorable than Iron Mountain.

Summary

Iron Mountain beats Modiv on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc. engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business. The North American Records & Information Management Business segment offers record management, destruction, and fulfillment services throughout the U.S. and Canada. The North American Data Management Business segment handles data protection and recovery, server and computer backup services, and safeguarding of electronic and physical media in the U.S. and Canada. The Western European Business segment offers records management, data protection and recovery services, and document management solutions throughout the United Kingdom, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Netherlands, Spain, and Switzerland. The Other International Business segment offers storage and information management services throughout the remaining European countries, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. The Global Data Center Business segment p

About Modiv

(Get Rating)

Modiv Inc., (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases. The Company's goal is to generate current income for investors and long-term capital appreciation in the value of its properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.