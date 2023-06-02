Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLBD) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Conversion Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVLBD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.95. 109,483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 80,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Conversion Labs Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.91.

About Conversion Labs

Conversion Labs, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of natural immune support products containing proprietary yeast beta glucans. Its products are oral intake tablets and topical creams, and gels for skin application. It operates through the Finished Cosmetic Products and Nutraceutical and Cosmetic Additives segments.

