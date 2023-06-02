Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 102.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,648,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 835,924 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.35% of Copart worth $100,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,612,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,512,371,000 after buying an additional 245,063 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,909,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063,518 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Copart by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,740,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378,073 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Copart by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,840,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,312,000 after acquiring an additional 48,523 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Copart by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,232,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,709,000 after buying an additional 2,034,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.
Copart Stock Performance
Shares of CPRT opened at $87.79 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.79. The company has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.52.
Insider Transactions at Copart
In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $12,648,609.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,100 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,209 in the last quarter. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Northcoast Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Copart (CPRT)
- Can Presto Automation Bring AI to the Drive-Thru?
- Dell Tops Q1 Estimates but Fails to Deliver on Guidance
- Twilio Up As Activist Investor Spurs Change, Cathie Wood Invests
- Symbotic AI Robots Disrupt Warehouse Industry, Stock Price Soars
- Opera Stock: The Fast-Rising Star of AI-Driven Web Experiences
Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.