Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 102.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,648,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 835,924 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.35% of Copart worth $100,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,612,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,512,371,000 after buying an additional 245,063 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,909,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063,518 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Copart by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,740,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378,073 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Copart by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,840,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,312,000 after acquiring an additional 48,523 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Copart by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,232,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,709,000 after buying an additional 2,034,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT opened at $87.79 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.79. The company has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.52.

Insider Transactions at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $12,648,609.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,100 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,209 in the last quarter. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Northcoast Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

