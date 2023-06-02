Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.01 and last traded at $24.81. Approximately 62,556 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 372,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Core Laboratories in a report on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Core Laboratories from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories Stock Up 10.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average of $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.67.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Laboratories

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Core Laboratories by 167.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 902,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,903,000 after purchasing an additional 565,344 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,198,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,320,000 after buying an additional 394,237 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,593,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,573,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,427,000 after buying an additional 258,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 43.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,486,000 after purchasing an additional 240,452 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Core Laboratories, Inc provides proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services. The company was founded on May 1, 2023 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.