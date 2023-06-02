CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD) Shares Sold by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its position in shares of CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,606 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned 0.76% of CoreCard worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CoreCard in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in CoreCard in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in CoreCard in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in CoreCard in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CoreCard during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 41.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreCard Price Performance

Shares of CoreCard stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.76. 1,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,745. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.28. The company has a market capitalization of $210.46 million, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CoreCard Co. has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $35.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CoreCard Profile

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCRD. B. Riley began coverage on shares of CoreCard in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut CoreCard from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

CoreCard Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through CoreCard Software, Inc and affiliate companies, which are involved in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions.

