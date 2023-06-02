Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) CFO Sells $194,800.00 in Stock

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) CFO Michael G. Potter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,096.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Corsair Gaming Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -33.10 and a beta of 1.83. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.96 and a 12 month high of $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corsair Gaming

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 429.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 1,179.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

CRSR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

