Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,517,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,541 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.03% of Corteva worth $852,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 420.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 30,605 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 40,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at about $799,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.40. The company had a trading volume of 559,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,546. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.81 and a 200-day moving average of $60.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. OTR Global lowered Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

