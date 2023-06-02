Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CRVS. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70.

Institutional Trading of Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 106,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 68,674 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 522,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 61,906 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.

