CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stock Position Increased by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. CoStar Group comprises about 2.8% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 114.0% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 91,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $750,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

NASDAQ CSGP traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.32. The company had a trading volume of 590,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,498. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.02 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37. The company has a quick ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.29. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

