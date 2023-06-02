Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 489,620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the previous session’s volume of 205,301 shares.The stock last traded at $20.97 and had previously closed at $20.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BASE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Couchbase Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average is $14.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.14. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 44.24% and a negative return on equity of 41.11%. The firm had revenue of $41.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 million. Analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,447 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $81,705.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 457,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,866,655. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $81,705.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 457,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,866,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 2,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $39,900.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,751,370.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,160 shares of company stock valued at $222,205. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Couchbase during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Couchbase by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Couchbase during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

