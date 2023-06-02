Covalon Technologies (CVE:COV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.90

Shares of Covalon Technologies Ltd. (CVE:COV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.90 and last traded at C$1.90, with a volume of 7800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.00.

Covalon Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43.

Covalon Technologies (CVE:COV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.25 million for the quarter. Covalon Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.33% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. Analysts expect that Covalon Technologies Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Covalon Technologies

Covalon Technologies Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and licenses medical technologies and products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company has 3 proprietary platform technologies, including collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform that is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity; and medical coating platform, a proprietary process that utilizes photo-polymerization to create active grafting sites where new polymer chains are initiated and propagated from the surface of an existing medical device.

