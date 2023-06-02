Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Berry Global Group comprises 1.8% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,421,000 after buying an additional 46,588 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 351,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,224,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,545,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,670,000 after buying an additional 73,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 275,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,672,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $2,324,706.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,243.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.87. 209,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,667. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.52 and a 52-week high of $66.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.11. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.54%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BERY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

