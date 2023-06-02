Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Sets New 52-Week High at $54.74

Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $54.74 and last traded at $54.53, with a volume of 27893 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Crane NXT from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Crane NXT Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.03. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane NXT Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.62%.

In other Crane NXT news, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of Crane NXT stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $1,880,749.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,183,020.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crane NXT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane NXT Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufactures aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

