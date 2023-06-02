Credit Suisse AG Acquires 126,030 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,037,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,030 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of Medtronic worth $158,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.77. 1,398,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,200,763. The company has a market capitalization of $111.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $98.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 96.45%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

