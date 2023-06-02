Credit Suisse AG Acquires 19,584 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 280,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,584 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Equinix were worth $183,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at about $193,420,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 38.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 641,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,650,000 after buying an additional 178,600 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,390,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Equinix by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,144,000 after purchasing an additional 133,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Equinix by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,438,000 after buying an additional 100,700 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $750.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,846. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $762.51. The company has a market capitalization of $70.17 billion, a PE ratio of 85.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $715.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $699.70.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.34, for a total transaction of $792,967.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,001,839.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.34, for a total value of $792,967.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,001,839.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.24, for a total transaction of $1,967,678.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,379,347.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,852 shares of company stock worth $13,568,313. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Equinix from $760.00 to $775.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $781.11.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.