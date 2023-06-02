Credit Suisse AG Acquires 45,374 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,691,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,374 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.27% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $126,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $2,478,901.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,210 shares in the company, valued at $7,281,296.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $2,478,901.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,296.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $540,840.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,868.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,441 shares of company stock valued at $18,711,159 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.95. 384,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,169,222. The company has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $107.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.83.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.