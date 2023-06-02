Credit Suisse AG Acquires 94,247 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,936,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,247 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.37% of Newmont worth $138,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,435,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,876,343,000 after acquiring an additional 561,193 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Newmont by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,058,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,701,958,000 after buying an additional 2,921,657 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,396,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $868,334,000 after buying an additional 541,428 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,023,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,034,697,000 after buying an additional 917,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,394,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,470,000 after buying an additional 2,862,233 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,216,027.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,353,520. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Newmont Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.53.

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.27. 2,780,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,108,428. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.34. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $68.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -242.42%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading

