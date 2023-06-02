Credit Suisse AG Has $196.19 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 915,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 66,942 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.14% of Honeywell International worth $196,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded up $4.00 on Friday, reaching $197.86. 443,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,849,547. The company has a market cap of $131.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.36 and a 200-day moving average of $197.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

