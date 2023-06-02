Credit Suisse AG Increases Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,000,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 15,159 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 1.22% of Trimble worth $151,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $49.03. The company had a trading volume of 238,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,610. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.43 and a 52 week high of $72.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares in the company, valued at $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Edward Jones raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Northcoast Research cut Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

