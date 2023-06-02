Credit Suisse AG Lowers Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 997,703 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 53,377 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.22% of Target worth $148,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Target by 122.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Target Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.72.

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,779,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,902. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.47 and its 200 day moving average is $159.55. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.75 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89. The stock has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.59%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

