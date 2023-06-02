Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 56,730 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.16% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $122,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 3,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.26, for a total transaction of $2,940,374.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,316,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 3,656 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.26, for a total value of $2,940,374.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,848 shares in the company, valued at $158,316,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total value of $81,931.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,605,397.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,541 shares of company stock valued at $9,306,608 in the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.96 on Friday, hitting $729.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,358. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $783.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $757.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $837.55. The firm has a market cap of $79.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.23.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $854.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.