Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 56,730 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.16% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $122,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 3,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.26, for a total transaction of $2,940,374.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,316,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 3,656 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.26, for a total value of $2,940,374.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,848 shares in the company, valued at $158,316,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total value of $81,931.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,605,397.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,541 shares of company stock valued at $9,306,608 in the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $854.13.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
See Also
