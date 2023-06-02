Credit Suisse AG Sells 45,777 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 414,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,777 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $132,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 240.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 584,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,720,000 after buying an additional 412,846 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 90.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,353,000 after purchasing an additional 347,807 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,410,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 81.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 392,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,918,000 after purchasing an additional 176,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Synopsys by 11,272.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,693,000 after acquiring an additional 162,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.70.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $3.11 on Friday, reaching $451.44. The company had a trading volume of 316,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,644. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $386.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.26. The firm has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a PE ratio of 76.65, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.00 and a 52-week high of $468.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $833,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $833,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,868 shares of company stock worth $4,996,829 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

