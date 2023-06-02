Credit Suisse AG Trims Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,463,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,589 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.27% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $135,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 15,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 21,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ADM stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,232. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $69.92 and a 52-week high of $98.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

